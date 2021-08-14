Mumbai: Two held for selling fake mobile products

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested two people and seized fake mobile phone equipment like batteries, stickers, headphones and packaging worth Rs 1.7 crore from a workshop in Nagpada.

Police said the accused would sell these as original parts of branded mobile phones across the country and dupe customers.

An officer from the crime branch, which conducted the raid, said a police team conducted raid on a workshop at Lakda bazaar in Nagpada on Thursday based on a tip-off.

The team found fake goods being rebranded as products of various brands at the facility. These were then sold across the country at cheap rates.

An FIR was registered on charges of cheating and relevant sections of the Copyright Act. An officer said they believe more people are involved with the racket.