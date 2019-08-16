Mumbai: Two held for robbing bike of student who rammed into their car

Two men, who allegedly robbed the two-wheeler of an LLB student after he lost control of his bike and rammed into their car, have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Bosco Jon D’mello (51) and his driver Manojkumar Sahu (29). D’mello works as a management consultant and stays in Bandra, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday when Kalpesh Shinde was riding towards Tardeo from Wilson College.

“He allegedly lost control of his two-wheeler and dashed their Innova,” said an officer from Gamdevi police station. D’mello and his driver got out of the car and started demanding Rs 10,000 for the damage to their car. The student said he did not have any cash. “As the car had stopped in the middle of the road, a traffic constable arrived at the scene and asked them to leave. They allegedly fled with his bike’s key,” said an officer.

After pushing his bike for a few metres, he saw the two waiting near Bhavan’s college.

The two then demanded Rs 5,000 from him and as he refused, they fled with his bike. The driver drove Shinde’s bike while D’mello drove his car.