Mumbai: Two held for murder of friend

A 29-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two friends at Ghatkopar (West) on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Ashwini Dubey and the accused as Narendra Rane and Rahul Raut.

“Dubey was refusing to pay his family for household expenses. Recently, his mother and sister had approached the accused to say that he was spending all his money on alcohol,” said an officer, adding that the accused had got Dubey a job as a housekeeper.

“On Friday, they confronted Dubey at his house. An argument ensued and the two sides got into a fight… the accused beat up Dubey. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.