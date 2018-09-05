Mumbai: Two held for making fraudulent transactions

The BKC cyber police Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly making fraudulent transactions of over Rs 70 lakh. Police said the accused forged documents to transfer money from accounts that had been blocked by the company where they worked following government instructions.

An officer linked to the case said that accused Gopalakrishna B, an employee of an online payment gateway company, and Pradeep Kumar, a former employee of the company, worked at the Chennai branch of the Mumbai-based company. The company worked as a payment gateway for e-commerce websites, the officer said. The company had frozen several bank accounts, which were suspected to be involved in fraud cases or were linked to police probes. Gopalakrishna and Kumar, who were aware about the money lying in these accounts, allegedly used forged documents to transfer the money to other accounts.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App