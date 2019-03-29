Mumbai: Two held for ‘killing’ colleague over monetary dispute

THE DONGRI police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering their colleague over a monetary dispute. Police had found an unidentified body near Wadi Bunder on March 25, after which a murder case had been registered against unidentified persons.

DCP (Zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe said they managed to identify the deceased after distributing his photograph in the locality near where his body was found in Wadi Bunder. The police later found that the deceased, Abdur Rehman, had gone to a bar along with two of his colleagues, who worked on the docks.

According to police, the duo — Shiva Katannali and Raja Halder — were questioned and subsequently, they confessed that they had a fight with the deceased when they were drinking alcohol at the bar. They allegedly smashed Rehman’s head with a cement block and fled from the spot, said police.

The accused have been remanded to police custody.