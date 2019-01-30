Two held for kidnapping 6-year-old boy: cops

Two men were arrested in Borivali on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 20,000 from his mother, police said.

Advertising

The boy, who lives with his parents in Eksar village in Borivali west, went missing on Saturday afternoon while he was playing outside his home. The accused, Sujeet Heer (31) and Akash Shivag (25), who are both unemployed and live in the same area, kidnapped the boy when his mother was inside the house, police said.

“The boy’s parents run a small garment manufacturing business in the area. The accused had lost their jobs three months ago and were in need of money. They kidnapped the boy to make a quick buck,” said an officer at MHB Colony police station.

The police added that the kidnappers took the boy to Dahisar before making the ransom call.

The duo allegedly instructed the woman to meet them at Ganpat Patil Nagar, a slum colony in Dahisar, with Rs 20,000.

Advertising

The woman gave kidnappers the money and returned home with her son, the police said. When her husband returned from work in the evening, the woman recounted the incident to him, said police. He immediately alerted the police and lodged a complaint.