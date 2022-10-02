Mumbai: Two held for firing 4 rounds, killing one

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly firing four rounds of bullets, causing the death of a person in his mid-twenties and leaving three others injured.

The police said the incident was a fallout of previous enmity. According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30am last week at Lalji Pada in Mumbai’s Kandivali (west). They added that the two arrested persons were identified as Sonu Paswan and Suraj Gupta. The complainant was identified as Dinkar Pal.

A police officer said, “Pal got a call from his friend Nasir Sheikh. He told Pal that he had a huge fight with Paswan and Gupta.” Pal and Sheikh then went to meet two other friends — Ankit Yadav and Avinash Dabholkar — at Lalji Pada. “Paswan and Gupta allegedly reached the spot, following which there was a verbal altercation again,” said an investigator. adding, “Yadav and Dabholkar then held Paswan and when they were about to beat him, a weapon fell out of Paswan’s pocket.” Seeing the weapon, Yadav, Dabholkar, Pal and Sheikh started running. Paswan picked up the weapon and opened fire. “Yadav died and Dabholkar was injured,” said an officer.