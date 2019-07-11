Mumbai: Two held for duping senior citizen of Rs 9.5 lakh in debit card fraud

Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a Dahisar resident of Rs 9.5 lakh. Police said the accused posed as bank officials and tricked the 60-year-old man into revealing his 16-digit debit card number and one-time password to withdraw the amount in 44 transactions.

According to police, the complainant Pachuram Yadav received a call from the fraudsters on November 16, 2018. “The accused duped Yadav into believing that his card is due to be blocked by the bank, and said that to renew the card he must tell them his 16-digit number card and share the OTP generated on his phone,” an officer said. Police said after Yadav revealed the card and OTP details, the fraudsters withdrew Rs 9.5 lakh from his account.

While Yadav received the messages alerting him about the withdrawals, he told police that he failed to understand that he had been duped. When he went to the bank days later, Yadav finally found out that the money was missing from his account.

“Yadav knew he had Rs 10 lakh in his bank account. When he inquired with the bank officials, Yadav was informed about transactions on November 16, following which he filed a case,” the officer said.

Police scrutinised the call records of the number from which the senior citizen had received the call. “We simultaneously traced the bank accounts in which the money was deposited and received information on the people who were using the bank accounts,” an investigator said.

Acting on a tip-off on June 30, police sent a team to Jharkhand and nabbed Vicky Kumar Singh (23) from Dhandbad district. Police said the role of another accused, Aslam Mohamed Salim Khan (22), came to the fore, who was then arrested from Sonalegaav in Bhiwandi. Police are trying to ascertain if more people are involved in the scam.