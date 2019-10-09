Mumbai: Two held for ‘duping jeweller of Rs 1.65 crore’

The Mumbai Police arrested two men on Monday for allegedly duping a south Mumbai jeweller to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore. Police said the duo took 4.9 kg of gold from the jeweller, but did not pay for it.

The accused have been identified as Hasmukh Loda (44) and Manoj Loda (32), both residents of Vile Parle. Police said that on February 23, the two went to meet the complainant at his shop in Zaveri Bazaar.

They allegedly took the gold from him and said they would pay him in the evening.

“After they took the gold, the jeweller kept sending his employees to their office in Vile Parle to ask for the money,” an officer said. “However, the duo ignored him.”

In his statement, the complainant said that the last time he and his workers saw the accused was on March 30, after which, they disappeared. “The two started ignoring (the complainant’s) call and were not traceable,” another officer said.

The complainant then lodged a case at the LT Marg police station in the first week of April.

“We were trying to trace them with the help of their call data record. However, on Monday, we were tipped off about their location in Vile Parle, following which, a team was sent and the two were arrested,” the officer added.

The accused have been booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court and have been remanded in police custody.