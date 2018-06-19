Mumbai: Two held for beating waiter at Mahim bar, two on the run

Two held for beating up a waiter at a Mumbai bar. (Representational) Two held for beating up a waiter at a Mumbai bar. (Representational)

The Mahim police on Monday arrested two persons and are on the lookout for two others for allegedly beating up a waiter at a bar in Mahim on Sunday night. According to the police, the four accused, all affiliated to a political party, allegedly beat up a waiter with hockey sticks after he intervened in their argument.

Police Inspector Kusum Waghmare said the four accused were allegedly drinking alcohol when they got into an argument with each other at the Royal bar and restaurant on L J Road in Mahim on Sunday late night. When the waiter, identified as Ashok Gupta (26), tried to intervene, the four allegedly took out hockey sticks from their four-wheeler parked nearby. The four then beat up Gupta and fled from the spot, said police. The bar owner approached filed an FIR in the case.

The police team tracked down Abhishek Gupta (37) and Jayesh Patel (35) and placed them under arrest. Police are on the lookout for the other two accused, said Waghmare.

