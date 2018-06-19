Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai: Two held for beating waiter at Mahim bar, two on the run

Mumbai: Two held for beating waiter at Mahim bar, two on the run

Police Inspector Kusum Waghmare said the four accused were allegedly drinking alcohol when they got into an argument with each other at the Royal bar and restaurant on L J Road in Mahim on Sunday late night.

| Mumbai | Published: June 19, 2018 1:43:26 am
Mumbai bar, arrest, Mumbai police Two held for beating up a waiter at a Mumbai bar. (Representational)

The Mahim police on Monday arrested two persons and are on the lookout for two others for allegedly beating up a waiter at a bar in Mahim on Sunday night. According to the police, the four accused, all affiliated to a political party, allegedly beat up a waiter with hockey sticks after he intervened in their argument.

Police Inspector Kusum Waghmare said the four accused were allegedly drinking alcohol when they got into an argument with each other at the Royal bar and restaurant on L J Road in Mahim on Sunday late night. When the waiter, identified as Ashok Gupta (26), tried to intervene, the four allegedly took out hockey sticks from their four-wheeler parked nearby. The four then beat up Gupta and fled from the spot, said police. The bar owner approached filed an FIR in the case.

The police team tracked down Abhishek Gupta (37) and Jayesh Patel (35) and placed them under arrest. Police are on the lookout for the other two accused, said Waghmare.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now