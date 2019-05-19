Mumbai: Two held for assault on cop

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a traffic police inspector in Kandivali (west). The incident took place when traffic officials who were on a round to charge the owners of illegally parked vehicles, came across a tempo parked in a no parking zone in Hindustan Naka.

An officer, Vitthal Shinde, tried to find the driver of the temp as it was obstructing traffic. When he couldn’t find the driver, Shinde used a wheel clamp and locked the tempo. “The owners of the tempo spotted the incident from a shop they owned nearby and confronted Shinde,” said an officer.

After an argument, the owners, Sajjad Khan (28) and Shamshad Khan (24), assaulted Shinde, police said. “The two pushed him on to the floor and kicked him. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released,” said the officer.

The two were arrested under relevant sections of obstructing a public servant from performing his duties, criminal intimidation and common intention.