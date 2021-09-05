Mumbai: Two gun runners who brought seven firearms from MP arrested

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested two gun runners who had come to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh (MP) for selling seven countrymade pistols and 15 live rounds.

Last month, the Crime Branch had arrested two persons from MP for carrying eight countrymade but sophisticated firearms along with live rounds. The Crime Branch had said that MP has now replaced Uttar Pradesh as top supplier of firearms in Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons will be coming to Dadar to sell firearms, AEC officials laid a trap and arrested them from near Pritam hotel, Dadar railway station.

The accused have been identified as Manojkumar Vaishnaw (27) and Karan Das (21). Both hail from Rajasthan and were sent to Indore to source the weapons, said officers.

“They were going to sell each weapon for Rs 30,000 and a bullet for Rs 100. We are trying to find out t to whom they were going to sell these firearms. We are also trying to find out where the weapons were manufactured and how they were smuggled into the city,” said an officer.

“The accused were booked under the Arms Act and produced before a magistrate court that remanded them to police custody till September 9,” said Inspector Yogesh Chavan of AEC.