Mumbai: Two girls missing after SSC exam

The Mumbai police are on the lookout of two teenaged girls who took their SSC examinations on Friday and disappeared later. The police said that the two friends appeared for examinations at two different centres in Juhu and Andheri.

Advertising

Later in the evening, when the two girls didn’t return home, the father of one of the girls reported the case at DN Nagar police station.

The police said that they registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a manhunt to locate the girls.

An officer from DN Nagar police station said, “After the case was registered, we started looking for them. We even scrutinised CCTV footage of the area. The girls were spotted at Andheri railway station in CCTV footage.”

DN Nagar police said that they are investigating the case from every angle.