Mumbai: Two get 20-year jail for raping minor

A special court on Friday sentenced two men convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl to 20 years in jail.

Advertising

Umesh Kawde and Dineshkumar Yadav were found guilty of gangrape and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Thursday. The two convicts, both in their 20s, had sought leniency on various grounds, including their age.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil, had submitted that the two men had lured the girl into accompanying them on the pretext of helping her after she had run away from home following a quarrel with her grandmother in 2015.

They took the girl to Dharavi, where they forced her to consume liquor and raped her.

Two other men who were also arrested for raping the minor were, however, acquitted by the court.