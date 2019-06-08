A man and a woman were found dead near Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Bath and Boat club in Girgaum on Friday morning. While police said there were no signs of external injuries, they found a bottle of what they suspect to be pesticide from the couple.

According to police, local residents alerted them about two people lying unconscious near the club at around 6.30 am. “The couple was rushed to GT hospital, where they were declared dead.

The post-mortem revealed that they didn’t have any external injuries and possibly consumed pesticide to commit suicide,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (zone I). He added, “The police are trying to establish their identity.”

The Marine Drive police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating, sources said. “The woman was wearing a salwaar kameez and the man was in plain shirt and pants.

They seemed to be around 40-45 years and there were no identity cards on them… The only thing we found from around them was a bottle bearing a sticker ‘Jallad’, which seems to be a pesticide bottle,” a senior officer said.

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and of the club to see where the couple could have come from. We have alerted all police stations across state to look in their missing persons files…,” the senior officer said. ens