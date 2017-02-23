Mumbai: Two farmers cheated of Rs 2 lakh

The accused, whose office is in Om Sai Complex on Sodawala lane in Borivli West, is yet to be arrested. The accused, whose office is in Om Sai Complex on Sodawala lane in Borivli West, is yet to be arrested.

Police have registered a case of fraud against a man, believed to be 45 years of age, for allegedly cheating two farmers of at least Rs 2 lakh with the pretext of getting them loans from private banks. The person, who is believed to have cheated several people in a similar way, used different names, several victims claim. The accused has not yet been identified. “The accused promised his victims, many of whom are farmers, that he would get them their required bank loan. He would then charge them ten per cent of the processing fee and then flee with the money,” said an officer from Borivli police station where a case has been registered against the accused.

Some of the farmers who fell victim to the scheme are from Nashik as well, the officer said. More people claiming to have been cheated by the accused are turning up at the police and lodging complaints. The accused, whose office is in Om Sai Complex on Sodawala lane in Borivli West, is yet to be arrested.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) has been registered.

