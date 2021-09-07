Mumbai: Two drug peddlers arrested, 109 gm of mephedrone seized

September 7, 2021 10:20:38 am
The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two drug peddlers in separate instances and seized 109 gm of mephedrone from them. Police said that one accused, whose movements appeared “suspicious”, was caught from a lane near Nair hospital, while the other was arrested from Borivali during a raid.
In the first instance, officials said that the accused, identified as Naushad Moinuddin Siddique (36), a resident of Nagpada, was arrested late Friday when patrolling ANC officials spotted him.
“We conducted a check and found 55 gm of MD in his possession,” said an officer. Siddique later confessed that he is a drug peddler, officials said.
In the other instance, Mahesh Kumar Upendra Das (35), a resident of Nalasopara, was arrested from Borivali on Saturday. ANC officials found 54 grams of mephedrone in his pocket, worth Rs 5.4 lakh. Das was arrested.
