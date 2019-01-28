Mumbai: 2 doctors among 5 arrested for ‘forging’ death certificates for insurance money

THE Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested five people for allegedly forging death certificates of more than 10 people and cheating insurance firms into giving them life insurance money. The accused include two doctors as well, police said.

According to the Unit III Crime Branch, the Vitthalwadi police had lodged a case of cheating in which some people had obtained forged death certificate from the Mumbra division of Thane municipal corporation office.

“We arrested Chandrashekhar Shinde (45) who led us to the other accused. He along with Tejpal Mehrol (32) who works at the Mumbra cremation ground had contacted two doctors identified as Dr Abdul Siddiqui and Dr Imran Siddiqui,” said a senior crime branch officer.

The doctors used to generate fake certificates which Mehrol used to take to TMC to get them authorised, police said.

“We are investigating if any official from the civic body was involved in this too. As of now five people have been arrested but more arrests will follow,” the officer said.

Police have also arrested Shinde’s brother Narayan Shinde and his wife Lakshmi Narayan Shinde, sources said.

“They used to pose as representatives of the deceased and used to dupe private insurance firms. They had allegedly faked the death of ten people and claimed close to Rs 90 lakhs. They were supposed to get around Rs 55 lakh more,” an officer privy to investigation said.

The crime branch officials are investigating if all the people whose deaths have been faked are residents of Mumbra.

“They also used to work the same plan in other states too. We have them in our custody for the next 15 days and we are investigating further,” a senior officer from Thane police said.