Mumbai: Two die in road accident

“The bike was at a very high speed and apparently the rider lost control and jumped lanes before colliding with the bus, which was on a different lane,” said a police officer.

The men were heading towards Mumbai when the accident took place, said the police.(Representational)

Two men died on the Mumbai-Goa highway Wednesday afternoon when their two-wheeler collided with a state transport bus.

While the rider has been identified as Ruchit Bhalerao (22), the pillion rider is yet to be identified, the police said. “The bike belonged to Bhalerao.

He is a resident of Mumbai and they were on their way to Mumbai. We are yet to contact their families,” the officer added.

