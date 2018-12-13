Mumbai: Two die in road accident

Two men died on the Mumbai-Goa highway Wednesday afternoon when their two-wheeler collided with a state transport bus.

The men were heading towards Mumbai when the accident took place, said the police.

“The bike was at a very high speed and apparently the rider lost control and jumped lanes before colliding with the bus, which was on a different lane,” said a police officer.

While the rider has been identified as Ruchit Bhalerao (22), the pillion rider is yet to be identified, the police said. “The bike belonged to Bhalerao.

He is a resident of Mumbai and they were on their way to Mumbai. We are yet to contact their families,” the officer added.