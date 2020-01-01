Follow Us:
Mumbai: Two die after falling into nullah

The incident took place at 3.21 pm at Western Express Highway, opposite Hub Mall near Vanrai police station.

Mumbai | Published: January 1, 2020
Two men, who worked as contractual labourers, died on Tuesday after falling into a nullah in Goregaon East.

The deceased have been identified as Arunkumar Patel (40) and Bholanath Goswami (42). The incident took place at 3.21 pm at Western Express Highway, opposite Hub Mall near Vanrai police station.

“The deceased had themselves gone into the nullah. They were not deployed to work there by anyone. We have registered a case of accidental death,” D S Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII), said.

Trauma Care Hospital Superintendent Dr Vidya Mane said the men were declared brought dead on arrival. “We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

