Mumbai: Two dead after friend rams bike into their two-wheeler

Two men, aged 21 years and 22 years, were killed in a road accident after their motorcycle was rammed by another bike being driven by their friend in Mumbai’s Bandra (East) early Wednesday, the police said. Their friend, who also suffered a serious injury in the accident, has been booked for causing their deaths due to rash and negligent driving, they added.

The incident took place around 2 am on the northbound stretch of the Kalanagar junction flyover bridge when the three friends were driving on two bikes towards Andheri. They had just reached the flyover when one of the men identified as Valrino Samson, 22, rammed his KTM motorcycle into a Benelli bike being driven by his friend Prashant Singh, 22. Their friend Tusliram Solanki, 21, was riding pillion with Singh.

Due to the impact, their bike hit the divider and Singh and Solanki fell on a car coming from the opposite end of the flyover. A patrolling policeman who heard a loud crashing sound rushed to the spot and saw the three men lying on the ground. The police took all three to Sion Hospital where Singh and Solanki were declared dead before admission and Samson was admitted for serious injury to his right leg.

The police questioned Samson who confirmed that his motorcycle rammed into his friend’s bike and they fell on the car after their two-wheelers crashed on the divider of the flyover. Samson and Solanki are residents of a railway colony in Matunga (East) and Singh was a resident of a building in Matunga (East).

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Kherwadi police against Samson under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt), 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police said they will arrest him after he is discharged from the hospital.