Mumbai: Two-day training camp for Haj begins

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday inaugurated a two-day training camp for Khadim-ul-Hujjaj — people who aid and support pilgrims during Haj pilgrimage — at Haj House in Mumbai.

Over 400 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj, including 12 women, are participating from across the country. As part of their training, they will be made aware of all processes related to Haj, including accommodation, transportation, health and safety facilities for Haj pilgrims in Makkah-Madina.

Officials from Haj Committee of India, BMC, airlines as well as customs and immigration will train them.

According to a statement, 79,237 Indians will go for Haj 2022, half of them women. Over 1,800 women will go for Haj without Mehram (male companion).

Naqvi said that the pilgrimage is being held by giving priority to health and wellbeing of the pilgrims. “The entire process has been chalked out following guidelines of Indian and Saudi Arabia governments. These include eligibility criteria, age limit and health-related requirements among others.” Stating that Haj pilgrimage could not take place for the last two years due to Covid-19, Naqvi added, “We are making all efforts to ensure no additional financial burden is put on pilgrims, as they will perform Haj without any subsidy. All facilities will be available in Saudi Arabia at affordable prices.”