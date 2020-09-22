Mumbai: Two cops succumb to Covid

Constable Pasatkar was posted at the city police headquarters in Belapur and was admitted to the D Y Patil Hospital on September 7 after testing positive.

Two policemen posted in Navi Mumbai succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 224.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Pasatkar (46) and Shantilal Koli (55). So far, nine Navi Mumbai police personnel have died after contracting the virus.

Constable Pasatkar was posted at the city police headquarters in Belapur and was admitted to the D Y Patil Hospital on September 7 after testing positive. An officer said Pasatkar was placed on ventilator support on Friday after his health deteriorated.

His colleague, Koli, posted as an ASI at NRI police station, had also been battling the infection in hospital for the past week.

