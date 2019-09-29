Mumbai: Two cops held for seeking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two policemen for allegedly seeking Rs 500 worth of stationery paper as bribe.

The complainant, Sujeet Pandey, reportedly had gone to Santacruz police station after his car broke down on Friday. According to ACB officers, Sub-Inspector Dilip Pawar asked for Rs 500 from the complainant to buy a ream of stationery paper to print copies of the incident report. An incident report is require to claim vehicle insurance.

After Pandey informed the ACB, Pawar and constable Sarjerao Pungale were allegedly caught red-handed accepting a ream of paper that Pandey had purchased for Rs 200 and a set of photocopies of the case papers prepared by the police on which Pandey had spent Rs 170. Pawar and Pungale were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.