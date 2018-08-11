Mumbai: Two convicted of attempt to rape Dutch national

According to the prosecution, the 18-year-old Dutch woman was in India on a tourist visa from September 15, 2011, for a student exchange programme in Mumbai. (Representational) According to the prosecution, the 18-year-old Dutch woman was in India on a tourist visa from September 15, 2011, for a student exchange programme in Mumbai. (Representational)

Two autorickshaw drivers were convicted of attempting to rape an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands in 2011, who was in Mumbai for a student exchange programme. The court is likely pronounce their sentence on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge H C Shendge of the court at Dindoshi told the two convicts, Anil Yadav, 34 and Rajpati Nishad, 27, produced from Thane jail, that the charges under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 376 read with 511 (attempt to rape), 354 read with 511 (attempt to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code were proved against them. Since the lawyers of the accused were not present in court, the judge adjourned the sentencing till Monday. The prosecution examined 24 witnesses in the case.

According to the prosecution, the 18-year-old woman was in India on a tourist visa from September 15, 2011, for a student exchange programme in Mumbai. On December 26, 2011, in the evening, the girl visited a friend’s house, after which her friend dropped her near Dahisar Check Naka, from where she took an autorickshaw for home at 12.50 am.

According to the police, the driver, Yadav, deliberately drove to Aarey Colony, and ignored the woman’s plea to take the Western Express Highway route. After crossing the Aarey toll naka, Yadav parked his autorickshaw and asked his friend, Nishad, to join him. According to police, both drivers then took the woman into the woods, where they attempted to rape her. But her screams scared them off, and they ran away after grabbing her phone and purse. The woman went to the nearest building in the Aarey Colony and informed the police. After filing a complaint, the police sent her for medical examination.

On December 29, 2011, the police laid a trap at Dahisar Check Naka and arrested Nishad, and later Yadav. The police recovered the woman’s mobile phone, SIM card, passport and leather purse.

In January 2015, the woman had visited Mumbai to record her statement in the in-camera trial. After recording her statement, she had identified Yadav and Nishad in court.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App