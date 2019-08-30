Mumbai: Two convicted in 2015 gangrape of 13-year-old girl

A special court on Thursday convicted two men of gangrape of a 13-year-old girl, who had fled her home after a spat with her grandmother in 2015. The special court acquitted two others, who were also alleged to have raped the girl, for lack of evidence. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced Friday.

According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil, the minor girl lived with her grandparents. On May 24, 2015, she left her home after a fight with her grandmother over the clothes she was wearing. She decided to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet a Facebook friend.

When she was walking in Kurla, two accused Umesh Kawde and Dineshkumar Yadav met her. The two lured her by saying they would help her in getting to J&K.

They took her to Kurla railway station and CSMT and pretending that the ticket for J&K was not available, they asked her to accompany them for the night. The girl refused, but they convinced her and took her to Dharavi, where they worked in a small workshop. Since the workshop was shut, they took her to its mezzanine floor, forced her to drink liquor and raped her.

The police alleged that they also called two other men, who also raped the minor. The two were acquitted by the court of all charges.

The prosecution had further submitted that after the sexual assault, the men had taken the girl to a restaurant, where a man noticed that she was intoxicated. When the man confronted them, they fled. The man then informed the girl’s grandfather about her whereabouts after getting his contact number from her.

An FIR was filed at Kurla police station. Special Judge Priti Kumar Ghule found the two men guilty for gangrape and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court acquitted the men of charges of kidnapping.