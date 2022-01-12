Mumbai: Two consume toddy excessively, die

Two persons died after they allegedly consumed toddy excessively in Thane’s Dombivali town on Monday.

The Vishnu Nagar police has registered an FIR against the owner of the toddy shop, Ravi Bathani. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Padmukh (22) and a former traffic warden, Swapnil Cholakhe (30).

The police said the incident took place on Monday night when Padmukh and Cholakhe, along with two other friends, went to a toddy outlet in Kopar village in Dombivali (West). “There, Sachin and Swapnil consumed too much of toddy and fell ill. Both were admitted to the hospital but due to an overdose of toddy, a pressure was created on their chest… and both died due to heart stroke,” said an officer.

By the time Vishnunagar police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, reached the spot, the owner of toddy centre had fled.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against Bathani.

A senior officer said, “The bodies have been sent for postmortem and toddy samples for examination to know if there were chemicals in it.”

Meanwhile, former minister and local BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan visited the police station to inquire about the incident.