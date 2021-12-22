Mumbai: Two constables suspended, helps acquaintance in police recruitment drive

Inamdar and Sheikh, currently posted at unit one of Local Arms department, were deputed at the ground.

MUMBAI POLICE have suspended two women constables for allegedly manipulating the marks of a police aspirant during the physical test of a recruitment drive conducted last week. The police said the two constables, identified as Shabnam Anwar Inamdar and Parveen Chandsaheb Sheikh, were acquaintances of the candidate due to which they influenced his marks to help him secure a job with the police force.

According to officials, the incident took place on December 16, when job aspirants had gathered for their physical test at the ground of Railway police headquarter in Ghatkopar.

“Different police personnel were given different responsibilities; likewise, these two constables were given the job of event watcher. They were supposed to measure the time the candidates took to reach the finish line and allot marks accordingly,” said an officer.

Inamdar was given the responsibility of the 100-m race while Sheikh was to mark the 1600-m race.

Officials said an aspirant named Ram Sham Ghodake, who knew

Inamdar and Sheikh, got more marks than he deserved.

The incident came to light when Ghodake was overheard boasting to other aspirants about knowing the duo. “Other constables posted at the spot heard him and informed senior police officials deputed at the settlement in Ghatkopar about it,” an official said.

Senior officials then conducted an inquiry during which statements of Inamdar, Sheikh and Ghodake were recorded.

“The two constables confessed to the crime, claiming that they tried to help Ghodake as they knew him,” said an officer, adding, “Our inquiry has revealed that there were no monetary gains, which we initially believed.”

Subsequently, an order to suspend Inamdar and Sheikh was issued.

An officer said inquiry in the case is still underway and a decision on taking further action against the duo will be taken depending on its findings.

Senior officials said the police recruitment process is in final stages and that precautions are being taken to ensure that no malpractices take place.

Another officer said the current recruitment process is for the year 2019.

“Every year, 1500 people are recruited at the constabulary rank. As we did not conduct such a drive in the previous year because of Covid-19, we are doing it now,” said an officer.