Mumbai: Two constables booked as seized cash, valuables go missing from police station

Bhandup police on Friday registered a case of criminal breach of trust against two police constables, including a woman constable, after cash and valuables worth Rs 5.31 lakh seized in different cases went missing from their custody.

According to the police, the constables – identified as Nirmala Lohare and Bharat Suryavanshi – were posted at Bhandup station between 2012 and 2019. They were in charge of keeping the seized valuables safe and also had to submit them in court.

“In 2012, Lohare was doing this job and after she was transferred to Local Arms, Suryavanshi took over,” said an officer from Bhandup police station.

In 2019, Suryavanshi got transferred to the crime branch. “A new woman police constable, Sangeeta Wagh, took over the job at the police station and verified all seized valuables. She came to know that Rs 3,21,587 cash and 96.35 grams of gold, valued at Rs 2,10,200, were missing,” said senior police inspector Nitin Unavhane.

An inquiry was subsequently initiated and a case registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or a banker, in respect of the property entrusted) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“No one has been arrested so far but, during the course of the inquiry, we had called both of them and recorded their statements and they claim that they don’t know when the valuables went missing. We are trying to ascertain whether the valuables were stolen by them or someone else but as it was their responsibility (to see that) that the seized cash and gold were safe, we have booked them,” the inspector said.

Officials further said a departmental inquiry will be carried out against the constables.