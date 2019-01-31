Mumbai: 2 college students killed, 6 injured in accident

Two college students died while six others were severely injured in a road accident in Badlapur on Wednesday. The victims, all of them friends, were heading to Baravi dam for a birthday celebration when the incident happened, the police said. “They were in an Ertiga driven by Nikhil Sanas. It was going at a high speed when it went out of control. It cartwheeled thrice before ramming into a tree on the other side of the road,” a police officer said.

The occupants were thrown out and suffered head injuries, the police said. “Nupam Tayade (18) and Hrutika Kadam (18) were declared dead on arrival at hospital. Six others, including the driver, were severely injured,” a police officer said.

Among the injured are Nikki Kolhekar, Akshata Bhalerao and Pratik Sable. “All of them are from Ulhasnagar and Kalyan. They are all students of a private college in Badlapur,” the officer added.