Mumbai: Two CISF jawan and two Navy personnel arrested for manhandling police

Four people, including two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and two Indian Navy personnel, have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and manhandling two policemen from Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade Police Station.

The incident occurred near Badhwar Park on Sunday evening when the four persons were travelling in a taxi, police said.

“They started smoking inside the vehicle to which the taxi driver Chunnilal Valmiki opposed,” said an officer, adding that the driver initially requested them to not smoke as the taxi was CNG fitted.

An argument later took place as the four persons did not comply with the taxi driver’s request following which they started assaulting him.

The passersby then informed the local police.

Two policemen identified as sub-inspector Avinash Waghmare and constable Patil rushed to the spot. “They managed to rescue the ailing driver, but the four then started charging at the policemen,” said an officer.

The two policemen were manhandled who then called for more back up from the police station after which the four persons were taken into custody.

The four arrested men have been identified as Praveen Kumar Singh, Chandrabhan Singh, Abhijeet Kumar Singh and R. Dubey.

The officials said Praveen and Chandrabhan are working with the CISF, while Abhijeet and Dubey are employed with the Navy.

“The four were arrested for obstructing a government servant from performing his duties, assaulting and threatening them,” said senior police inspector Sandesh Revale confirming the incident.