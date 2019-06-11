Mumbai: Two boys electrocuted; flights, trains hit as rain lashes city

Two boys, aged 10 and 11, died of electrocution in Kandivali’s Poisar area on Monday night after coming in contact with a live wire as rains, accompanied by lightning, lashed Mumbai. According to officials, the incident occurred at 10.50 pm in Vimladevi Chawl in Kandivali East. The boys were identified as Tushar Jha (11) and Rushabh Tiwari (10).

Rains lashed the city for nearly an hour and a half. At the Mumbai international airport, a plane hit a guard light and damaged signage on a runway.

Trains on all three suburban lines reported delays and disruptions after the showers caused by a low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Transport services were interrupted, once again raising questions on the city’s preparedness for the monsoon.

Trains on the Central line were disrupted after an overhead wire tripped between Diva and Kalyan stations. Trains on the Harbour line were also disrupted after an overhead wire tripped between Mahim and Bandra. Services on the Western line were disrupted after an overhead wire tripped between Mahim and Virar. Sparks were witnessed at the Vasai station and services on the Harbour line were eventually suspended between Bandra and Andheri.

At the airport, due to poor visibility, flights were grounded for more than half an hour. An international flight hit a signage on the runway. Several flights were diverted. Normal operations resumed late Monday evening.

In the satellite towns of Kalyan and Dombivali, power supply was disrupted with more than 23,000 consumers affected in Dombivali, MSEDCL officials said. “Nine high tension and seven low tension poles have fallen in Kalyan along with one double pole structure,” said Vishwajeet Bhosale, MSEDCL PRO. Electric supply was also disrupted in Ulhasnagar where nine poles fell. In Panvel, a tree fell on the main supply line.

Cops issue advisory

The Mumbai police issued an advisory for coastal areas after the Meteorological department issued cyclone alerts. “Alert all coastal intelligence machinery and Sagar Rakshak Dal along with fishermen villages and colonies,” the advisory read. It also alerted the fishermen at sea and people residing close to sea to be alert and inform the Coast Guard periodically.

Palghar residents welcome showers

(Reported by Gargi Verma)

Residents of the chronically parched Jawhar-Mokhada belt of Palghar on Monday welcomed pre-monsoon showers, which lashed the area.

For residents of Dolhare Sakharwadi, a hamlet in Mokhada, the showers brought relief sooner than residents had expected. “Generally, by June we start building tarpaulin sheds for our animals. As of now, not all villagers have managed to do that. But we will adjust. At least now, our wells might have water,” said Varsha Dore, a resident. The area is one of the worst-hit by water shortage, with 27 water tankers catering to over 100 villages.