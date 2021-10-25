Mumbai: Two boys drown in pit dug for water pipeline repair work in Antop Hill area

Two boys, aged nine and 12, drowned in a 10-feet deep pit filled with water, which was dug for repairing a water pipe line, in an open space in Antop Hill area of central Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The police are likely to book a private contractor who undertook the work as prima facie no safety measures such as barricading of the pit were undertaken to avert such an incident.

The incident took place at 3.45 pm in CGS colony sector 7, behind building number 43’s garden. The pit was dug by a private contractor for repairing a water pipeline in the colony. The contractor was assigned the work by Central Public Works Department.

The deceased, Yashkumar Chandravanshi, 12, and Shivam Jaiswal, 9, were residents of a slum pocket situated next to the CGS colony. The boys were declared dead on admission at the Sion Hospital.

It is not clear how the two drowned in the pit but local residents told police that several boys used to play around the pit, adding, some even used to jump in for a swim.

“We are waiting for cause of death that will be clear in PM (post mortem) report based on which we will register an FIR,” said a police officer from Antop Hill police station.