Mumbai: Two arrested with agarwood, fail to show licence for its procurement

Police have identified the two accused as Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Abdul Mukeet and Baharuddin Fajr Ali.

Two men were arrested for the alleged possession of agarwood and agarwood oil without the required licence. The Crime Branch made the arrests late on Saturday from a house in Dongri area and seized 21 kg agarwood and 13 kg agarwood oil.

Police have identified the two accused as Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Abdul Mukeet and Baharuddin Fajr Ali.

An officer said, “We came to know that two persons would procure the agarwood from Assam and sell it to Arabs.”

According to police, Mukeet also owns a shop in Colaba and is yet to furnish any documents that permit him to sell agarwood or even oil.

Inspector Pandarinath Patil said, “Even if he has a permit to sell agarwood, then too he is not allowed to keep it at home. We are trying to ascertain whether they exported agarwood illegally to any middle eastern country.”

Police said Ali was arrested as he worked for Mukeet, and that the seized goods were valued at Rs 56.97 lakh.

Police added that they were trying to get details on the source of agarwood in Assam.