Mumbai: Two arrested with 7 kg mephedrone

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two persons who had in their possession nearly 7kg mephedrone worth around Rs 1.25 crore. According the police, the duo is part of a larger gang involved in smuggling of the narcotic to the city. More arrests are likely in the case.

An officer from unit 9 of the crime branch said that they received a tip-off about a person in the Nargis Dutt Nagar area of Bandra (West) who worked as a supplier of Mephedrone, also known as MD. Based on the tip-off, the police raided the residence of the accused on Saturday.

“From his residence we found 1.5 kg of mephedrone and placed him under arrest on Saturday,” an officer said. During his interrogation, he said he had kept around 5.5 kg at a room in Nadpada, police said.

A police team raided the spot and found that the narcotic had been stored at the room in two separate bags. He told the police that his main supplier was to meet him at Nagpada the same day. The police laid a trap and arrested him.

“He is a Virar resident who supplied the MD. We are interrogating him to establish the chain from where the narcotic was passed onto him,” the officer said. A senior officer said, “This is a big haul considering that the flow of mephedrone had subsided in the city over the past few years. We are checking if the two have a prior record and if they are linked to any gangs.”

