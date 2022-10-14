Mumbai: Two arrested for ‘posing as CBI officers, stealing Rs 10 lakh’

The Mumbai City Police’s Crime Branch Friday arrested two persons, including a ward boy of a private hospital along with a person involved in a tiffin delivery service, for allegedly posing as CBI officers and stealing Rs 10 lakh from a 70-year-old person earlier this week.

An officer said Rs 3.25 lakh and the bike on which the accused sped away from the scene of crime have been recovered. The police have learned that three others were also involved in the crime.

The accused were identified as Chaitanya Desai, (25), a Worli resident who provides a tiffin service, and Rajvir Valmiki, a resident of Cuffe Parade employed as a ward boy at a well-known hospital in south Mumbai.

The complainant in this case, Vijay Gandhi, a Navi Mumbai resident, has been carrying cash for his employer for more than 30 years. One of the accused was employed in the same area and knew that Gandhi carried large sums of cash.

On October 11, when Gandhi was standing near a bus stop in Tardeo with a bag containing Rs 10 lakh cash, the accused approached him on a motorcycle. They claimed to be CBI officers and said they were investigating a case of black money, police said. They then asked him to show them the contents of his bag, police said. The accused then snatched the bag and fled from the spot, police said.

Gandhi then approached Tardeo police where an FIR was registered. Crime branch (unit III) then started scanning footage from CCTV cameras at the spot. The accused were then identified and placed under arrest.