Mumbai: Two arrested in cyber fraud case, 20 Aadhaar cards seized

Officials from Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police (central region) recently arrested two men in connection with cybercrime cases.

The duo, who were arrested last Friday, are allegedly part of a gang of cybercriminals. They reportedly opened bank accounts using forged documents for siphoning off money looted from cybercrime victims.

The two men are in custody till February 22.

The officials were investigating a case where one of the fraudsters allegedly posing as a US national promised the victim that he would marry her and tricked her into transferring Rs 44.93 lakh. During their probe, officials came across a bank account opened using forged documents.

Based on technical evidence, they zeroed down on Azhar Ansari, 21, who opened the bank account, and Rajkumar Pandey, 37, who works at a Aadhaar card centre and had allegedly forged the cards used by Ansari. Both men hail from Antop Hill.

“We have seized 20 Aadhaar cards and 23 PAN cards from them,” said Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (cyber).

“They changed the address in the Aadhaar cards and use them to open accounts. We suspect they have opened several bank accounts which were used to siphon off money from cybercrimes. We are also checking if some bank official is involved as due verification was not done,” said Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of Central region cyber police station.