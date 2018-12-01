Mumbai: Two arrested from Bhopal for cheating professor of Rs 1 lakh

Mumbai Police arrested two persons from Bhopal earlier this week for allegedly cheating a 35-year-old professor from Sion to the tune of Rs 1.05 lakh earlier this year. The police said the duo lured him into investing in equities through them, promising him good returns, after which they fled with the money.

According to the police, a case under relevant sections of cheating was registered with Shahu Nagar police in July this year.

The complainant, Shahid Ansari, in his statement to the police, said he had spotted an advertisement on social media. “It said they (the accused duo) would tip people regarding investments in the share market. I clicked on the link and filled up the necessary details that they had asked for,” Ansari said in the statement.

The next day, the complainant got a call. The caller, who posed as an executive from a company named Capital Heights, claimed her firm will give him “important tips” about the share market that would help him earn money.

“The caller then asked for Rs 5,000. After he paid that, Ansari got a call the next day. The caller asked him to transfer Rs 1 lakh to an account. She claimed they would buy shares on his behalf,” said an officer. The caller reportedly claimed that they would open a demat account for him.

Later, when he called back to ask for the ID and password of his demat account, he was told that they suffered heavy losses in their recent investments in which his money was also lost. Ansari then registered a police case against unidentified callers.

During investigation, the police scrutinized the bank account to which the money had been transferred.

“The account was in the name of one Kajol Singh and we saw that they were still using that bank. So we got her number and from her call data records, we got her location,” said an investigator.

A team was dispatched to Bhopal and Singh (30) was caught on Tuesday. Then the investigators were informed about the involvement of another accused, Rakesh Agarwal (49), who was also arrested.

An officer said: “We produced them in court and got them to Mumbai on transit remand. During enquiry we learnt that there are two more people involved in the scam. One was arrested last week by Bhopal Police. One is still on the run.”

The police said they have seized the bank accounts used in the crime and they have found Rs 17 lakh transferred from 35 different accounts. Investigators have started approaching the account holder.

“The scamsters spent the money on a lavish lifestyle. They recently bought a car that was seized. They had started staying in an upscale area in Bhopal,” said an investigator.