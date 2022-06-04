Mumbai: Two arrested, four minors detained for assault that led to man’s death in Chembur

The Mumbai police arrested two women and detained four minors for allegedly killing a 51-year-old man at Tilak Nagar area in Chembur. The police said the six allegedly went to the victim’s house and assaulted him after he objected to his niece’s relationship with one of the minors.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am on Thursday. The deceased Prakash Waghmare, who was disabled, could not defend himself during the assault, which led to his death, officers said.

“His 16-year-old niece is in a relationship with one of the detainees, who is also 16. Her family, including her elder brother and uncle (Waghmare), had objected after she was often seen with him and his three friends,” said an investigator. An argument broke out in her house over the matter on Wednesday night after which the family refused to let her step out of the house, officers said.

However, after the family went to sleep, she met her friend and told them about their objection. “Her male friend then called her brother and threatened dire consequences if he stopped her from meeting him,” said an officer. Subsequently, the friend gathered three others and two women and went to PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur to beat her brother up, the police said. But the brother had fled and they assaulted the uncle with bamboo sticks, officers added.

Police inspector Vilas Rathod of Tilak Nagar police station said, “Her uncle had met with an accident two decades ago and lost his left hand. And as he was alone at home at that time, he could not defend himself properly due to which he sustained injuries on the left side of his head.” When he lost consciousness, the six accused left and the locals soon rushed him to JJ Hospital.

Waghmare succumbed to injuries at 6 am on Friday during treatment, the police said. The Tilak Nagar police, which had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder, changed the section in the FIR after he died. The six accused have now been charged with murder and rioting under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

“We checked the CCTV footage from the area and started monitoring their movement through call data records,” said an investigator. As soon as the police learnt that they were near Govandi, a team was sent and the four minors detained. “The two women, who are the mothers of two of the minors, followed them to the police station and they were placed under arrest,” said an officer.

The minors were later sent to a children’s home in Dongri while the two women were remanded in police custody till June 6.