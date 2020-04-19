Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
COVID19

Mumbai: Two arrested for stepping out and making tiktok video

The two men identified as Mohamed Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh (19) were even paraded in the Bhendi Bazaar area as in the video the two were making fun of police. They have been booked under relevant sections of flouting lockdown norms and defamation.

| Mumbai | Published: April 19, 2020 7:20:29 pm
Screen grab of the TikTok video.

The Dongri police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly stepping out of their house and recording a tiktok video. The two men identified as Mohamed Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh (19) were even paraded in the Bhendi Bazaar area as in the video the two were making fun of police.

An officer from Dongri police station said, “We came across the video on Saturday morning after one of our informers forwarded us. The two accused have too many followers on tiktok and the video had gone viral on social media as they had posted it on their tiktok accounts.”

The police then with the help of their tiktok ids located and arrested them.

Shaikh is a resident of Pydhonie while Asif stays in Dongri. They have been booked under relevant sections of flouting lockdown norms and defamation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement