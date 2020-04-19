Mumbai: Two arrested for stepping out and making tiktok video

Screen grab of the TikTok video. Screen grab of the TikTok video.

The Dongri police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly stepping out of their house and recording a tiktok video. The two men identified as Mohamed Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh (19) were even paraded in the Bhendi Bazaar area as in the video the two were making fun of police.

An officer from Dongri police station said, “We came across the video on Saturday morning after one of our informers forwarded us. The two accused have too many followers on tiktok and the video had gone viral on social media as they had posted it on their tiktok accounts.”

Two young men in Dongri step out to make a Tiktok video @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/XFPJmUDzb5 — Sagar Rajput (@sagarajput24) April 19, 2020

The police then with the help of their tiktok ids located and arrested them.

Shaikh is a resident of Pydhonie while Asif stays in Dongri. They have been booked under relevant sections of flouting lockdown norms and defamation.

