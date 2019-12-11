Mumbai city news: Two arrested for ‘stealing’ 168 kg onions

Onion prices continue to remain high across the country. (PTI Photo/File) Onion prices continue to remain high across the country. (PTI Photo/File)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 168 kg onions from two vegetable vendors in south Mumbai.

Complainant Akbar Shaikh, a vegetable vendor at Dongri market, told police that on December 5, he had packed 112 kg onions in 22 sacks and left them at the stall at the end of the day. But when he returned to the stall the next day, he couldn’t find the onion sacks, police said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police have arrested two men for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160 from two shops on December 5 in Dongri area of Mumbai. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/keNxjbkFQ5 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

When he asked other vendors, he learned that 56 kg onions from another stall were also missing. “The two then came to the police station after which a case of theft was registered. We scrutinised CCTV footage and identified the two suspects,” said an officer.

Accused Sabir Mohammed Shafiq Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (22) were arrested from their residence. They worked in nearby chicken shops.

