Saturday, December 28, 2019

Mumbai city news: Two arrested for ‘stealing’ 168 kg onions

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing 168 kg onions from two vegetable vendors in south Mumbai.

| Mumbai | Updated: December 11, 2019 8:34:57 am
Mumbai city news: Two arrested for ‘stealing’ 168 kg onions Onion prices continue to remain high across the country. (PTI Photo/File)

Complainant Akbar Shaikh, a vegetable vendor at Dongri market, told police that on December 5, he had packed 112 kg onions in 22 sacks and left them at the stall at the end of the day. But when he returned to the stall the next day, he couldn’t find the onion sacks, police said.

When he asked other vendors, he learned that 56 kg onions from another stall were also missing. “The two then came to the police station after which a case of theft was registered. We scrutinised CCTV footage and identified the two suspects,” said an officer.

Accused Sabir Mohammed Shafiq Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (22) were arrested from their residence. They worked in nearby chicken shops.

