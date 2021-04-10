Mumbai: Two arrested for hoarding, selling Remdesivir

The first arrest was made on Thursday night from Jogeshwari and 12 injections were recovered from the accused.

Mumbai police on Friday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in hoarding and sale of Remdesivir injections in black market.

The police recovered total 285 injections, worth Rs 13.63 lakh, of the anti-viral drug from the duo.

The first arrest was made on Thursday night from Jogeshwari and 12 injections were recovered from the accused.

The police then raided a shop in Jogeshwari from where the rest of the injections were seized. The accused were selling the injections in the black at high costs.

The arrested duo have been identified as Javed Akhtar and Sarfaraz Hussain.

The police are questioning them to find out if anyone else was involved in the crime.