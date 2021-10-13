Mumbai: 2 arrested for selling illegal biodiesel in Panvel

Two persons were arrested by the police in Raigad for allegedly being involved in the illegal sale of biodiesel in Chirle area near the Uran-Panvel JNPT Road.

The police seized 7,000 litre of biodiesel worth Rs 4 lakh (approximately) from them. The accused have been identified as Rahul Deshmukh and Kalpesh Mane — both residents of Uran.

According to the police, the tehsildar of Uran had formed a team comprising supply inspectors and members of oil companies to curb cases of illegal sales of biodiesel in the area. This came after reports of frequent selling of biodiesels on the JNPT Road.

After getting more information about the place, the team raided the premises from where they seized two plastic tanks of 5,000 litre and 2,000 litre capacity.

The police took Deshmukh and Mane in custody. “They were found illegally selling biodiesel in these tanks in a manner that would endanger their own as well as the lives of others. They have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and others,” said a police officer.