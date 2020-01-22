Mumbai: Two arrested for running sex racket

Police raided a hotel in Andheri East after the decoy customer confirmed the accused were offering the service at a price of Rs 40,000. (Representational image) Police raided a hotel in Andheri East after the decoy customer confirmed the accused were offering the service at a price of Rs 40,000. (Representational image)

A Bollywood production manager and a casting director were arrested on Monday for allegedly running a sex racket. Police rescued three women, of whom two are students from Turkmenistan.

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police Crime Branch had contacted the accused, Naved Akhtar (26) and Naved Sayyad (22), through a decoy client after learning that the men were luring women into prostitution by promising work in the film industry. Police raided a hotel in Andheri East after the decoy customer confirmed the accused were offering the service at a price of Rs 40,000.

The Turkmenistan nationals are students of a university in Pune and came to Mumbai after the accused told them a brand needed foreigners for an advertisement, police said.

