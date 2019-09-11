Mumbai: Two arrested for rape of 25-year-old woman

Two persons have been arrested for raping a 25-year-old woman and threatening to circulate her nude pictures, which the woman reportedly had shared with one accused, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the woman, a Satara resident and divorcee, frequently visited her sister in Mumbai. During one such visit, she was introduced to Amjadali Mohammadjama Khan (30), one of the accused in the case, by her brother-in-law, police said.

“The woman had shared her number with Khan, following which they started talking more often. Fifteen days before the incident, the women had shared her nude pictures with Khan, which he latter used to blackmail and rape the woman,” an officer said.

On Friday morning, the woman reportedly came to Mumbai to visit her sister, she also went to meet Khan the same evening. “The two met near Sewri station, from where she was ferried in a taxi, driven by Noor Mohammad Nazir Shaikh (42), a taxi driver. Later, they got her to a room in Trombay following which they raped her one after the other on the pretext of circulating her nude pictures,” Senior Police Inspector Siddheshwar Gove, Trombay police station, said.

The victim revealed her ordeal only on Sunday after which she came to the police station along with her sister and filed a case under sections 376 (D) (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 of the IT Act.

The two men were arrested from their residences in Govandi Monday. They were produced in court Tuesday, which remanded them to police custody.