Mumbai: Two arrested for placing bets on IPL matches

A team from Crime Branch (unit X) received a tip off about two men in Malad who were placing and accepting bets on an ongoing IPL match.

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested two men for allegedly placing bets on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches being played in the UAE.

The police found that the duo were placing bets on the tournament through a website for which they had been provided a login ID and password from a Rajasthan-based person, whom the police are looking for. The police are also trying to find who is the creator of the website.

A team from Crime Branch (unit X) received a tip off about two men in Malad who were placing and accepting bets on an ongoing IPL match. Accordingly, the team led by Inspector Vinayak Ghorpade raided the hotel room and detained Mayur Chheda and Jatin Shah alias Chiku Malad.

The police found that they were using a website admin, lotusbook2147.com, to place and receive bets. “They paid for the login ID and password from a Rajasthan-based person. In turn they passed it on to several others for a fee,” an officer said.

Once the login ID and password is given, users have to login and download the app. The app has been developed specifically for betting for cricket football and a few other games. “For the cricket mode it has options from placing bets on a match, five overs or even what will happen on a single ball,” an officer said.

Every Monday, the amount is traded among various people placing bets. “We are on the lookout for at least three other persons. We have also sent the app to the cyber police to find out who developed it,” said API Wahid Pathan.

An officer said the app has been developed so that people do not need a set up and can place bets while being on the move. They also clear data from their mobile phones so that there is no evidence against them.

The accused duo were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till October 28, said an officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd