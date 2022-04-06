Mumbai: Two arrested for last month’s robbery at senior citizen’s house

THE NAGPADA police have arrested two persons for allegedly barging into the house of a senior citizen couple in the early hours of March 19 and robbing them of cash and ornaments worth Rs 88.53 lakh. The police said the two accused, both former employees, tied the couple’s hands, legs and with two of their house helps asleep in neighbouring rooms, the duo walked away with Rs 25 lakh in cash, diamond and gold jewellery.

According to the police, the two arrested persons were Takatsingh Narsingh Rajput (22) and Dilip Karansingh Rajput (21) and they hail from Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively.

The police said Takatsingh left his caretaker’s job with the couple at the end of February while Dilip had previously worked as a driver with them.

“After Takatsingh left the job, he met Dilip and two other persons — Sunil Pawar and Sunil Bishnoi, who are absconding accused –and they hatched their robbery plan,” said an officer from Nagpada police station. The couple, who are in their early seventies, are into steel business so the four were sure to find sufficient cash and valuables in their house.

On March 18, Takatsingh called up one of the existing employees and managed to get an update on the couple from the house maid. At around 2.15 am on March 19, the four, with their faces masked, went to Pratiksha Tower near Mumbai Central in a car.

“Two of them, including Takatsingh, went to the house. As soon as the couple woke up, they threatened to harm them with some sharp object after which they tied up their hands and legs. They even stuffed their mouths to ensure that they did not raise any alarm for help because a house maid and another employee were sleeping in the neighbouring rooms,” said an investigator.

The duo then asked them for keys of the lockers after which they escaped with cash, diamond and gold jewelleries.

The couple then woke up their employees and alerted their younger son who stays close by. A case was registered at Nagpada police station on the same day after which the police started scrutinising the CCTV footage.

“We had managed to get some footage through which we followed their car till Dahisar. But we could not identify them as their faces were covered,” said an officer.

Once they started showing the footage to the couple’s employees, one of them raised suspicion on Takatsingh.

The investigators got his location at Sanchore in Rajasthan where two police teams were sent last week. He was apprehended and confessed to the crime during primary inquiry.

During the course of investigation, Dilip was also arrested after the police learnt of his involvement.

“We have managed to recover cash and ornaments worth Rs 62 lakh from them. We are trying to trace the two other absconders and their arrest may help us in recovering more goods,” said an officer. Both the absconding accused, Pawar and Bishnoi, are history-sheeters.