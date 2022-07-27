Mumbai: Two arrested for ‘kidnapping man, trying to extract gold tablets from stomach’

TWO PERSONS who are allegedly part of an international gold smuggling ring, have been arrested for kidnapping a 47-year-old man from Mumbai.

Police said the man was kidnapped soon after he landed in the city from Dubai, as they could not extract ‘two chemical-coated gold tablets’ that was hidden inside his stomach by the arrested person’s accomplices in Dubai.

According to police, the victim, Shankar Hanmaiyya Mathmalla, is from Nandgiri in Telangana’s Jagtial district.

“The victim was familiar with the arrested persons. We have learnt that when the smugglers realised that Mathmalla was leaving for India, they allegedly forced him to consume two chemical-coated gold tablets, each weighing 160 grams,” said Police Inspector Santosh Shewale from Sion police station.

After he landed at the Mumbai airport on June 22, the two arrested persons, identified as Abbu alias Aurangzeb Akbar (38) and Vijay Vasudevan (25), allegedly caught hold of him and took him to a nearby toilet.

“When the two could get only one gold tablet, they decided to kidnap him,” said an officer, adding, “They were accompanied by another person, identified as Haza Kamluddin Abdul Majeed. They took him to Chennai on a flight and made him eat extra food so that they could get the second gold tablet.”

In the meantime, as the victim was unreachable, his son and relative came to Mumbai from Telangana and lodged a missing complaint. The missing complaint was converted to a kidnapping case after the son got a ransom call from the kidnappers on June 26.

“As the kidnappers could not get the second gold tablet, they decided to take money from his family. They demanded Rs 15 lakh to release him unharmed,” said an officer.

In order to avoid giving away their location, the three kidnappers allegedly took the victim to Puducherry. As they were afraid of getting caught, the kidnappers informed local police and escaped. “They gave the location of Mathmalla and left,” said an officer. The victim was rescued by police on July 2.

Police started the process of tracing the culprit and came to know that Akbar lives in Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested on Friday.

During the interrogation, he revealed the names of his two accomplices, and that’s when Vasudevan was also traced

and arrested. “We are trying to trace the third accused,” said an officer.