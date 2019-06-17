Mumbai: Two arrested for duping woman of Rs 1.05 lakh

THE SHIVAJI Park police arrested two persons for allegedly duping a housewife in Dadar under the pretext of helping her differently abled child with a job in the police department. Police said one of the accused posed as a state minister and promised to help her daughter get a job in Mumbai Police. The duo fled with her ornaments worth Rs 1.05 lakh.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Abhijeet Vijay Surve (39) and Siddesh Nandakumar Manjare (31), both residents of Kalachowkie who work as electricians.

The woman, Priyanka Chillal, told police that on May 4, when she had gone to meet her child in Pune, she got a call. The caller posed as a minister and claimed that he could help her daughter get a job in the police. Initially, the complainant didn’t believe them. The accused later offered her a job under another scheme. The accused asked her to get her gold ornaments, which they said would be evaluated and returned. The accused then fled with the jewellery.