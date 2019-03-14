Mumbai: Two arrested for duping nurse of Rs 60.75 lakh

Two persons were arrested, while police are on the lookout for two others for allegedly duping a 54-year-old nurse of Rs 60.75 lakh on the pretext of helping her to purchase a flat in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Advertising

According to police, Lata Shantram Sawant, a senior nurse with the Bombay Port Trust Hospital in Wadala, wanted to purchase a property when she was introduced to one Mangesh Gavkar last year by a common friend.

Gavkar, along with his three accomplices – Sanjay Rane, Nishikant Raul and Shashikant Baliram Raul – told Sawant that one of them (Shashikant) had been allotted a flat on the 35th floor of Shripati Apartment in Girgaun and they were willing to purchase the property and then transfer it on the nurse’s name for Rs 1.15 crore. The accused also told Sawant that Shashikant was employed with the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

Following an agreement between the two parties, the nurse had allegedly paid the four men Rs 60.75 lakh. “On September 7 last year, I paid Shashikant Rs 26 lakh in cash and a Rs 5 lakh in cheque,” Sawant said in her statement to the police.

The incident came to light when the four stopped contacting her. When Sawant visited the DRT head office, she was reportedly informed that Shashikant was not employed with the department, following which she lodged a police complainant, an officer at VP Road police station said.